‘SNL’ Finale: Tina Fey Takes Questions From Jerry Seinfeld, Benedict Cumberbatch, Donald Glover

Tina Fey hosted the May 19 season finale of “Saturday Night Live” and she brought with her some of her famous friends.

For her opening monologue, the former “SNL” writer and actor said she was told she was allowed to do anything because it was her birthday yesterday, and what she wanted to do was take questions from the audience.

The first one was from Jerry Seinfeld, who asked her if she thought the show had too many celebrity cameos of late. (Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro had returned just minutes before for the cold open.)

“I’m worried the cast isn’t getting a chance to grow,” he said.

Fey agreed and said she think “it hurts the show a little bit.”

But the next question she took was from Benedict Cumberbatch, who asked if Kenan Thompson was going to be on the show. When Fey said he would be, Cumberbatch replied, “Have you ever thought about replacing Kenan with a slightly more famous person? It could be fun.”

Chris Rock was pointed to next but said that Cumberbatch had already asked his question, so Fey moved on to De Niro, who was back just to make sure that “with all the makeup,” the audience could still tell it was him as Robert Mueller in the previous sketch.

While Fey said they could tell, Anne Hathaway made the “mind blown” gesture upon learning it was really him.

Fred Armisen was also in the audience to ask if it was weird that so many former cast members still hang around the show.

“Doesn’t it feel like when we come back we take up time that should go to the new people on the show?” Fey added.

Seinfeld also wanted to know how come he was never asked to play anyone from the news, pointing out that people tell him he looks like Steve Mnuchin and lives “just down the street.”

“I don’t know who he is, but if I look like him, it will give me something to do,” he said.

“OK well there’s a sign-up sheet in the hall,” Fey said.

Donald Glover, who wrote for Fey’s “30 Rock” and also appeared on that show as a young Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) stood up to say he thought he left his hat in the dressing room after hosting a few weeks prior. And then Morgan himself strode out alongside Fey on the monologue stage.

“You thought I was going to forget to surprise you on your birthday? You are crazy!” he said. “If your man isn’t making you feel special today, I will. If your man ain’t giving you what you need today, I will. …When it’s your birthday, all bets are off. You’re 60, baby, that’s gross but I love you.”

Watch a clip of Fey’s May 19 “SNL” monologue below: