Bill Murray and Fred Armisen Appear in First ‘Saturday Night Live’ of 2018 (Watch)

“Saturday Night Live” returned for its first show of 2018, and it wasted no time catching the audience up on the hottest topics from politics.

In the cold open sketch, Kate McKinnon portrayed Mika Brzezinski and Alex Moffat was Joe Scarborough for a morning news segment that saw special guest stars Fred Armisen and Bill Murray pop in as two key figures: “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff and Steve Bannon, respectively.

Asking Armisen’s Wolff about something shocking about Donald Trump, he cited the “baby races.”

“There were baby races. Trump would ask to have two babies placed in his office, usually of different races. Someone would put a bowl of Goldfish crackers at the other side of the room. Trump would say, ‘A thousand bucks on the black one,'” he said.

When asked if everything in his book was true, Armisen’s Wolff responded, “You read it, right? And you liked it? You had fun? What’s the problem. You got the gist, so shut up. Even the stuff that’s not true was true.”

Murray then followed as Bannon, who said finally ripped the black hood down to reveal his face and that he was working on some pretty exciting new projects, including a new show for Crackle, “wrinkled barn jackets called Frumpers for guys,” and soon enough a spring skin care line called “Blotch.”

Murray’s Bannon didn’t let his moment go by without reminding everyone he was the one who convinced the country to elect Trump, though, and he threatened to “do it again.”

“Already got some prospects. Logan Paul. Martin Shkreli. The Subway guy. It’s time for America to slide down the Bannon-ster.”

But the kicker was a special satellite interview interruption by Leslie Jones as Oprah. When asked about her own potential candidacy, she said, “I am a celebrity, so I’m qualified, but I am different from Donald Trump because I’m actually a billionaire. There’s only one job more powerful than being president. Being Oprah!”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC.