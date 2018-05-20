‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies the Royal Wedding Reception (Watch)

Just hours after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle, “Saturday Night Live’ put its own spin on the royal wedding on its May 19 season finale.

Offering an “exclusive” look inside the reception, Mikey Day’s Prince Harry took his wedding videographer –and the audience by extension — around the party, introducing family members such as Meghan Markle’s side of the family, played by Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson; his dad Prince Charles, played by Beck Bennett; his “Aunt Creepy,” played by episode host Tina Fey; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, played by Alex Moffat; and the Queen herself, played by Kate McKinnon.

“So sorry to hear that your hair could not make it tonight,” Day’s Harry ribbed his brother. He also made jokes about William’s age but then got him to try twerking.

Leslie Jones, who spent the morning live Tweeting the wedding joined the sketch as herself, while Aidy Bryant took on Elton John and Pete Davidson was Russell Brand.

“I started tweeting about the wedding two days ago and then I got invited — just like the Olympics, that’s my thing. I might be at the North Korea meeting, we’ll see,” Jones said.

No one portrayed the new princess, as Day’s Harry said Meghan was “out in the hallway trying to keep her white relatives out because they’re mental.”

Thompson also stopped by the May 19 “Weekend Update” desk to portray Bishop Michael Curry who made a name for himself after delivering a sermon at the royal wedding

Watch “SNL’s” take on the royal wedding below: