‘Saturday Night Live’ Depicts Robert Mueller as ‘The Bachelor’ (Watch)

“Saturday Night Live” combined the biggest news stories in politics and pop culture from the last week with its Mar. 10 cold open that saw Robert Mueller (Kate McKinnon) as “The Bachelor.”

In a sketch that parodied the real-life events of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s recent proposal on the ABC reality show, McKinnon as Mueller sat down with contestant Becca K. (Cecily Strong) to tell her he couldn’t give her everything she wanted right now.

“So what, you don’t have Trump on collusion?” she replied.

McKinnon’s Mueller said that he, instead, had to explore some other options for which he felt he had a stronger case. Strong’s Becca grilled him on the Seychelles.

“The more time that goes by, the more I keep thinking about obstruction,” McKinnon’s Mueller said.

“This is f—ing embarrassing,” Strong’s Becca said.

The two went back and forth about being “half-in” on the charges before Strong’s Becca got up in a huff and cried behind a door for a few seconds before returning to say, “So that’s it? He’s just going to be president?”

“I let my walls down for you,” Strong’s Becca said. “So I have to wait two more years until he’s out of office?”

“Honestly, probably six,” McKinnon’s Mueller said.

The events of this sketch drew up on the dramatic events of the Mar. 5 finale of “The Bachelor” in which Luyendyk was shown to have first proposed to Becca K., only to have a change of heart after the season wrapped. He went on to break up with Becca K. and instead declare his love for original runner-up Lauren.

Watch a clip from “Saturday Night Live’s” Mar. 10 cold open below:

