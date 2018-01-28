‘Saturday Night Live’ Hits Season High Ratings, ‘The Resident’ Draws L3 Crowd

Will Ferrell was very, very good to “Saturday Night Live.” NBC’s late-night mainstay delivered season-high ratings in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets with the episode hosted by the former “SNL” trooper and featuring musical guest Chris Stapleton.

“SNL” grabbed a 4.9 household rating and 11 share in Nielsen’s 56 metered markets, which represent about 70% of U.S. TV households. The show also delivered a healthy 2.3/11 in adults 18-49.

Those numbers marked “SNL’s” best since the May 20 season finale of the 2016-17 season, which ranked as “SNL’s” most-watched season in 22 years. Saturday’s edition of “SNL” was stronger than anything the broadcast networks served up in primetime including ABC’s coverage of the NBA’s Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors game.

The “SNL” audience will grow with delayed viewing factored in. So far in its 43rd season, “SNL’s” L7 ratings are averaging a 58% gain in the demo and 40% hike in total viewers over the live-same-day numbers.

Fox on Saturday released multiplatform numbers for its frosh medical drama “The Resident.” The L3 numbers following its Monday time period premiere grew by 49% to 7 million viewers, including 500,000 who watched via streaming platforms.

Fox gave “The Resident” a big send off on Jan. 21 behind the NFC championship game. The time period premiere on Monday saw a big ratings decline, naturally, but the L3 activity is a welcome sign for the network of budding interest in the show.

(Pictured: “Saturday Night Live”)