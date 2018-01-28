‘Saturday Night Live’ Hits Season High Ratings, ‘The Resident’ Draws L3 Crowd

Cynthia Littleton

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Will Ferrell" Episode 1737 -- Pictured: (l-r) Will Ferrell, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson during "Goodnights & Credits" in Studio 8H on Saturday, January 27, 2018 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Will Ferrell was very, very good to “Saturday Night Live.” NBC’s late-night mainstay delivered season-high ratings in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets with the episode hosted by the former “SNL” trooper and featuring musical guest Chris Stapleton.

“SNL” grabbed a 4.9 household rating and 11 share in Nielsen’s 56 metered markets, which represent about 70% of U.S. TV households. The show also delivered a healthy 2.3/11 in adults 18-49.

Those numbers marked “SNL’s” best since the May 20 season finale of the 2016-17 season, which ranked as “SNL’s” most-watched season in 22 years. Saturday’s edition of “SNL” was stronger than anything the broadcast networks served up in primetime including ABC’s coverage of the NBA’s Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors game.

The “SNL” audience will grow with delayed viewing factored in. So far in its 43rd season, “SNL’s” L7 ratings are averaging a 58% gain in the demo and 40% hike in total viewers over the live-same-day numbers.

Fox on Saturday released multiplatform numbers for its frosh medical drama “The Resident.” The L3 numbers following its Monday time period premiere grew by 49% to 7 million viewers, including 500,000 who watched via streaming platforms.

Fox gave “The Resident” a big send off on Jan. 21 behind the NFC championship game. The time period premiere on Monday saw a big ratings decline, naturally, but the L3 activity is a welcome sign for the network of budding interest in the show.

(Pictured: “Saturday Night Live”)

  SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Will Ferrell"

    'Saturday Night Live' Hits Season High Ratings, 'The Resident' Draws L3 Crowd

  Will Ferrell Bush

    'Saturday Night Live': Will Ferrell Reprises George W. Bush To Skewer Trump (WATCH)

  Sundance: HBO Buys Prison Documentary 'The

    Sundance: HBO Buys Prison Documentary 'The Sentence'

  Lorde performs onstage at the 2018

    Why Isn't 2018 Album of the Year Nominee Lorde Performing at the Grammys?

  Obit Obituary Placeholder

    Robert Arthur, Music Director for 'The Ed Sullivan Show,' Dies at 89

  Jemele Hill Talks 'SportsCenter' Exit, ESPN

    Jemele Hill Talks 'SportsCenter' Exit, ESPN Future - and, Yes, Those Tweets (EXCLUSIVE)

