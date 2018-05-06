Pete Davidson Jokes Emmy Hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost are ‘Less Entertaining Version of Riggs and Murtaugh’

“Saturday Night Live” returned May 5 and wasted no time both plugging and making fun of “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost for hosting the upcoming 70th Annual Emmy Awards in September.

Pete Davidson joined the duo at the “Update” desk to talk about how “sick” he is about the news.

“It’s bad enough watching you guys strut around this place with all of your accomplishments,” he said, listing their credits as head writers and “Update” hosts, alongside Jost’s Harvard alumnae status and Che being black. “You’ve got it all, man. Who made that decision? Any idea for hosts this year? How about the less entertaining version of Riggs and Murtaugh.”

Che asked Davidson if he was jealous, to which Davidson said he was not because it was worst job in show business.

“I never would have done it but I would have done it if I knew it would have kept you from doing it,” he said.

But all jokes aside, Davidson did call Che and Jost his mentors and said he can’t wait to watch them “hit it out of the park on their big night.”

Watch Davidson’s take on Che and Jost as Emmy hosts below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.