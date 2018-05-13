‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Members’ Moms Weigh in on Show’s Portrayal of Politics (Watch)

“Saturday Night Live” opened its penultimate episode of the 43rd season with a special message for and from mothers on the eve of Mother’s Day instead of its usual political satire. Cast members introduced their mothers to the audience, standing side by side on stage. But soon enough, the talk turned to Trump anyway.

Kenan Thompson’s mother noted that she likes the show, “except for all of the political stuff.”

“We get it!” she said.

After Mikey Day reminded his mother he was in a production of “The Crucible,” she replied that such a story is “a lot like the witch hunt against President Trump.”

Luke Nell’s mother followed suit, advising him “enough with the Trump jokes.” It didn’t seem to matter that he reminded her he doesn’t write them, as she continued, “And why doesn’t ‘SNL’ ever talk about crooked Hillary!?”

“I’m so new here, please do not do this to me,” he replied.

Chris Redd asked his mother not to do it to him, either, but she had bigger fish to fry than issues over politics. “I don’t understand why everyone’s focused on Trump at all when you should be focused on Jesus,” she said.

“Jesus isn’t president, mom,” he pointed out.

“And that’s the problem!” she said.

Colin Jost’s mother said she thinks Alec Baldwin does a great Trump impression but thinks it is too mean. “Who writes that stuff?” she asked, to which Josh pointed the blame at Michael Che.

Watch the “SNL” May 12 mothers cold open below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.