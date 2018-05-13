‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Members’ Moms Weigh in on Show’s Portrayal of Politics (Watch)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

Saturday Night Live” opened its penultimate episode of the 43rd season with a special message for and from mothers on the eve of Mother’s Day instead of its usual political satire. Cast members introduced their mothers to the audience, standing side by side on stage. But soon enough, the talk turned to Trump anyway.

Kenan Thompson’s mother noted that she likes the show, “except for all of the political stuff.”

“We get it!” she said.

After Mikey Day reminded his mother he was in a production of “The Crucible,” she replied that such a story is “a lot like the witch hunt against President Trump.”

Luke Nell’s mother followed suit, advising him “enough with the Trump jokes.” It didn’t seem to matter that he reminded her he doesn’t write them, as she continued, “And why doesn’t ‘SNL’ ever talk about crooked Hillary!?”

“I’m so new here, please do not do this to me,” he replied.

Chris Redd asked his mother not to do it to him, either, but she had bigger fish to fry than issues over politics. “I don’t understand why everyone’s focused on Trump at all when you should be focused on Jesus,” she said.

“Jesus isn’t president, mom,” he pointed out.

“And that’s the problem!” she said.

Colin Jost’s mother said she thinks Alec Baldwin does a great Trump impression but thinks it is too mean. “Who writes that stuff?” she asked, to which Josh pointed the blame at Michael Che.

Watch the “SNL” May 12 mothers cold open below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

More TV

  • The Blacklist 100th Episode

    'Blacklist' Renewed for Season 6 at NBC

    “Saturday Night Live” opened its penultimate episode of the 43rd season with a special message for and from mothers on the eve of Mother’s Day instead of its usual political satire. Cast members introduced their mothers to the audience, standing side by side on stage. But soon enough, the talk turned to Trump anyway. Kenan […]

  • CBS Renews Drama 'Elementary,' Cancels Freshman

    CBS Renews Drama 'Elementary,' Cancels Freshman Comedy '9JKL'

    “Saturday Night Live” opened its penultimate episode of the 43rd season with a special message for and from mothers on the eve of Mother’s Day instead of its usual political satire. Cast members introduced their mothers to the audience, standing side by side on stage. But soon enough, the talk turned to Trump anyway. Kenan […]

  • Fahrenheit 451

    Cannes Film Review: Michael B. Jordan in 'Fahrenheit 451'

    “Saturday Night Live” opened its penultimate episode of the 43rd season with a special message for and from mothers on the eve of Mother’s Day instead of its usual political satire. Cast members introduced their mothers to the audience, standing side by side on stage. But soon enough, the talk turned to Trump anyway. Kenan […]

  • Kevin James Comedy 'Kevin Can Wait'

    Kevin James Comedy 'Kevin Can Wait' Canceled After Two Seasons

    “Saturday Night Live” opened its penultimate episode of the 43rd season with a special message for and from mothers on the eve of Mother’s Day instead of its usual political satire. Cast members introduced their mothers to the audience, standing side by side on stage. But soon enough, the talk turned to Trump anyway. Kenan […]

  • Bella Thorne'Midnight Sun' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Bella Thorne, Josh Hartnett to Attend New Festival in Sardinia

    “Saturday Night Live” opened its penultimate episode of the 43rd season with a special message for and from mothers on the eve of Mother’s Day instead of its usual political satire. Cast members introduced their mothers to the audience, standing side by side on stage. But soon enough, the talk turned to Trump anyway. Kenan […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad