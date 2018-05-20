‘Saturday Night Live’ Finale: Tina Fey Reprises Sarah Palin Role (Watch)

Tina Fey hosted the May 19 season finale of “Saturday Night Live” and reprised her role as Sarah Palin in a sketch about the ghosts of the White House’s past.

“I was the first female on a Republican presidential ticket and now I tweet for Bass Pro Shops,” she said. “Take it from me, politics are a wild ride. One minute you’re on top and then you’re gone in the blink of a Scaramucci.”

Fey’s Palin came with a message for everyone in Trump’s White House: “Enjoy your moment,” she said. “Who knows how long it’ll last.”

After singing a few bars of “What I Did For Love,” Fey was joined by Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who called them “both classic Beckys”.

When Fey’s Palin asked what Bryant’s Sanders would do if today was her last day in the White House, Bryant broke into her own rendition of the classic “A Chorus Line” number that included the rewritten lyrics “Kiss the White House goodbye and point me to Fox News.”

The Sarah-duo was later joined by Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway, who floated down on wires to sing her own lines about leaving the White House; Fred Armisen’s Michael Wolf, who said he’ll be back because he’s writing about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump; Cicely Strong’s Stormy Daniels who plugged everything from a Ted Talk to a “star-spangled boner” tour; John Goodman’s Rex Tillerson who said being fired by Trump was the best thing that ever happened to him; and Leslie Jones’ Omarosa Manigault Newman who claimed to have fired herself.

Each cast member sang about “what they did for Trump,” with Fey’s Palin pointing out “I would work for Trump!

Watch Fey take on Palin once again below: