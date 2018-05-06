‘Saturday Night Live’ Digital Short Shows the Horrors of ‘A Kanye Place’ (Watch)

“Saturday Night Live” combined Jon Krasinski’s horror film “A Quiet Place” and Kanye West’s recent pro-Trump, misinformed slavery Tweets into one eerie sketch during the May 5 show.

Titled “A Kanye Place,” the digital short saw episode host Donald Glover trekking through the woods with friends that included Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Beck Bennett. They were on the run from “monsters” who couldn’t see them but could hear them. But Glover couldn’t stop talking about West’s latest Tweets. And against their better judgment, so soon did his friends find they couldn’t stop either.

“Kanye is a distraction. We should only talk about what’s important,” Bryant said.

“Like how to survive the monsters,” Bennett pointed out.

“But also the midterms. Because what’s happening with that?” Bryant said.

Rage-fueled outbursts over West having a signed Make American Great Again hat and West being at Chrissy Teigen’s baby shower with Jesse Tyler Ferguson caused the monster to come for Thompson and Strong, respectively. But even as they were sucked into the trees, Glover, Bryant and Bennett were unable to look away from West’s Twitter account, noting he just released a new track.

“I’ve got earbuds,” Glover said.

“Then cue it up, bitch,” Bryant responded.

Soon red lights came on in the woods, signaling an emergency.

“I know,” Glover said. “Kanye was just on TMZ and he said slavery was a choice.”

Eventually, Glover was the only one left standing. But as he was the one who started it all, of course he couldn’t survive either. Overstimulated by watching West’s appearance on TMZ while listening to “Lift Yourself” — and admitting that “poopity scoop” grows on you — the monster came for him, too, in the end.

Watch a clip from “A Kanye Place” below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.