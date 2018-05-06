Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian Sings About Space on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (Watch)

With Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo movie, as the host for the May 5 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the NBC sketch comedy series took on the “Star Wars” universe once again.

Glover gave audiences a little taste of what his take on the younger version of Lando would be like as he appeared as chairman for the first-ever “galactic summit for all black humans,” which he said started from the question “Where the hell are all the black humans in space?”

“For awhile I thought it was only me, but now I see before me all the black humans in the galaxy,” he said.

The camera spun around to show his view of a wide banquet hall full of only three people who offered tepid applause — “SNL” cast members Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd.

“I’ll say it — turn out was a little low,” Glover’s Lando said. “Lots of lizards wearing vests. Just four black people, though.”

Although festivities were cut short due to low attendance, Glover’s Lando still got his chance to perform a song he wrote about “making love in space.”

“You need a man though — come see Lando,” he crooned.

Watch the galactic summit sketch below:

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

