‘Saturday Night Live’ Sets Amy Schumer, Tina Fey as Hosts for Final Episodes of Season 43

Amy Schumer and Tina Fey are set as the hosts for the final two episodes of “Saturday Night Live’s” 43rd season.

Schumer will do the honors on May 12, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Fey will return to her NBC alma mater for the season closer on May 19. Nicki Minaj is on board as musical guest.

Schumer, who is back on the big screen this weekend with the debut of “I Feel Pretty,” has hosted the show once before. Fey will log her sixth time as host of the show for which she served as head writer and longtime anchor of “Weekend Update.”

As previously announced, Donald Glover will be out front on the May 5 edition. He will also handle musical guest duties in the guise of Childish Gambino.