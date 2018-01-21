‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies Amazon’s Search for a Headquarters Home (Watch)

Amazon is still looking for a city to house its headquarters, and “Saturday Night Live” got in on the fun of considering candidates.

In a sketch in the Jan. 20 episode, Kyle Mooney portrayed CEO Jeff Bezos, who was meeting with representatives from various cities who would plead their cases for why the company should move there. But first he of course had to ask Amazon product Alexa who the richest man in the world was just to hear his own name, slightly mispronounced, repeated back to him.

Beck Bennett and Jessica Chastain were the delegation from Boston, presenting gifts of Dunkin Donuts coffee and tickets to a game at Fenway Park. But in case they weren’t exciting enough, they brought along Alex Moffat as Casey Affleck, who said “Yeah, I don’t know” if Amazon would love it in Boston.

“I live in LA now. Maybe put your office there?” he said, to which he was accused of “going Hollywood” and was taken outside to settle things.

Kenan Thompson was Reverend Jeremiah Green on behalf of the Atlanta’s mayor’s office and Aidy Bryant was Chef Paula Deen who said she’d “be careful what [she’d] say” when vouching for their city. Leslie Jones was a woman from Atlanta’s office of business development, who kept piping in with some cold, hard truths about the city. When Thompson’s Green said the airport was only 20 minutes from downtown, Jones added that’s really two hours with traffic, and she also pointed out their Olympics was “the one with the bomb.”

Chris Redd was Cory Booker, representing Newark, saying he knew they weren’t going to get this and that gave him rage, while Cecily Strong and Melissa Villasenor were representing Miami, home of “gays, lizards, bugs, beans, cocaine and featuring Pitbull,” the latter of whom was portrayed by Mikey Day. The three performed a special version of “Welcome to Miami” as incentive for Bezos to pick them.

“This is a tough decision, Alexa, who should I choose?” Mooney’s Bezos asked.

“I didn’t hear that,” Alexa replied.

Watch the Amazon headquarters sketch below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.