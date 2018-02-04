‘Saturday Night Live’ Sees Alec Baldwin Return as Trump in ‘Fox & Friends’ Parody (Watch)

Alec Baldwin has returned to “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in 2018 in the Feb. 3 cold open sketch that parodied “Fox & Friends.”

Baldwin’s Trump was in bed Tweeting and then calling into the Fox News program to compare their ratings to his State of the Union Address’ ratings.

“[It] was watched by 10 billion people,” Baldwin’s Trump said of the SOTU, which he also claimed was better than Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Dream of Jeannie” speech.

“Fox & Friends” pundits Steve Doocy, Ainsely Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade portrayed by “SNL” cast members Alex Moffat, Heidi Gardner and Beck Bennett, respectively. They discussed Representative David Nunes’ memo that explained the FBI’s investigation into the president’s Russian relationships as being an “attack” on the president.

Baldwin’s Trump, of course had something to say about the memo, as well: “This memo might be the best memo since the Declaration of Independence — I haven’t read either of them.”

And Cecily Strong portrayed White House communications director Hope Hicks, who was on the show within the show via satellite.

“There are no real jobs here, you know? Every day feels like when a group of strangers work together to push a beached whale back into the sea,” Strong’s Hicks said.

Watch a clip from the cold open below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.