Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly Sign ABC Studios Deal

Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Through their company Timberman-Beverly, they will develop projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services.

“Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience as producers is unparalleled.”

Since forming their production company in 2003, Timberman and Beverly have produced 11 series — among them “Justified” at FX, “Masters Of Sex” at Showtime, “Kidnapped” at NBC, “Hindsight” at VH1, and “Elementary,” “Unforgettable,” “The Odd Couple,” “Doubt,” “A Gifted Man,” and “SEAL Team” at CBS.

In January, Netflix gave an eight-episode series order to Timberman-Beverly’s “Unbelievable,” a limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape.” Hailing from writer and showrunner Susannah Grant, the series is executive produced by Timberman, Beverly, Grant, Katie Couric, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman. Timberman-Beverly is also in production on “The Code,” a CBS pilot written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Marc Webb. Beverly, Timberman, Webb, Sweeny, and Craig Turk are serving as executive producers.

