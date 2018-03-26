Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly Sign ABC Studios Deal

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carl Beverly Sarah Timberman
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Through their company Timberman-Beverly, they will develop projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services.

“Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience as producers is unparalleled.”

Since forming their production company in 2003, Timberman and Beverly have produced 11 series — among them “Justified” at FX, “Masters Of Sex” at Showtime, “Kidnapped” at NBC, “Hindsight” at VH1, and “Elementary,” “Unforgettable,” “The Odd Couple,” “Doubt,” “A Gifted Man,” and “SEAL Team” at CBS.

In January, Netflix gave an eight-episode series order to Timberman-Beverly’s “Unbelievable,” a limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape.” Hailing from writer and showrunner Susannah Grant, the series is executive produced by Timberman, Beverly, Grant, Katie Couric, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman. Timberman-Beverly is also in production on “The Code,” a CBS pilot written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Marc Webb. Beverly, Timberman, Webb, Sweeny, and Craig Turk are serving as executive producers.

Timberman-Beverly is represented by CAA; Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein and Lezcano; and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

More TV

  • Connie Britton to Star in Bravo

    Connie Britton to Star in Bravo Series 'Dirty John'

    Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Through their company Timberman-Beverly, they will develop projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. “Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience […]

  • Dan Schneider

    Nickelodeon Splits With Producer Dan Schneider

    Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Through their company Timberman-Beverly, they will develop projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. “Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience […]

  • Which Musical Should Get a Live

    Poll: Which Musical Should Get a Live TV Adaptation Next?

    Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Through their company Timberman-Beverly, they will develop projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. “Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience […]

  • Steven Zaillian Steven Spielberg Javier Bardem

    Javier Bardem, Steven Spielberg, Steven Zaillian Partner for Amazon Miniseries

    Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Through their company Timberman-Beverly, they will develop projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. “Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience […]

  • Carl Beverly Sarah Timberman

    Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly Sign ABC Studios Deal

    Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Through their company Timberman-Beverly, they will develop projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. “Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience […]

  • Super Deluxe to Develop Gay Senior

    Super Deluxe to Develop Gay Senior Citizen Comedy 'Silver Foxes' From 'Golden Girls' Team (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Through their company Timberman-Beverly, they will develop projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. “Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience […]

  • Olivia de Havilland

    Olivia de Havilland's 'Feud' Suit Tossed by Appeals Court

    Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly have signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Studios. Through their company Timberman-Beverly, they will develop projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. “Sarah and Carl will be an incredible asset to our studio,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “Their deep relationships in the creative community and extensive experience […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad