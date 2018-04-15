Hulu Renews Sarah Silverman’s ‘I Love You, America’ for Season Two

Hulu has given a second season renewal to Sarah Silverman’s travelogue series “I Love You, America.”

The program, produced by Funny or Die and Gary Sanchez Prods., will return on Sept. 6 for a fresh run of 11 episodes. “I Love You, America” bowed last October with 10 hourlong episodes. The series features the comedian traveling the country to examine the causes of America’s polarization through a comedic lens.

“I am fundamentally changed with each episode, each interview, each encounter,” Silverman said. “By the end of this I will likely be a butterfly. Or a really colorful moth.”

Sarah Silverman, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Amy Zvi, Gavin Purcell and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell are exec producers.

The renewal for “I Love You, America” comes as Hulu is preparing to unveil its new programming slate to advertisers at its upfront presentation in New York on May 2.

The streaming service is riding high on the success of drama “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which earned the Emmy for best drama for its freshman season, the strong critical response to its most recent drama series “The Looming Tower.”