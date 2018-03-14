Sarah Drew, Michelle Hurd Cast in CBS’ ‘Cagney & Lacey’ Pilot

Sarah Drew and Michelle Hurd have joined the pilot for CBS’ reboot of the classic procedural “Cagney & Lacey.”

Hurd will play Lacey, an LAPD Detective. Athletic, polished, former high-school track and field champion. She is described as empathetic and straightforward, and is Cagney’s more experienced partner. Drew will play LAPD detective Cagney, described as Lacey’s nimble and easygoing partner and protégée.

Drew, who recently departed the long-running ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” is represented by Innovative Artists, LINK Entertainment and attorney Alex Kohner. Hurd is represented by APA and TMT Entertainment Group.

Bridget Carpenter will serve as writer and executive producer for the pilot reboot. CBS Television Studios will produce alongside MGM Television.

Carpenter, who is under an overall deal at CBS Television Studios, recently served as a consulting producer on HBO drama “Westworld” and previously produced and wrote for “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.” She developed the Hulu series “11.22.63.”

The original “Cagney and Lacey” ran for seven seasons and 125 episodes on CBS beginning in 1982. The drama spawned four made-for-TV movies in the mid-90s. Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly played the title roles for the majority of the series, though Loretta Swit played Cagney in the original two-hour pilot. Meg Foster played Cagney for the first season.