‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Santa Clarita Diet” for a third season.

The new season will see the return of cast members Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, and Skyler Gisondo. The 10-episode third season is slated to launch in 2019.

Olyphant and Barrymore star as suburbanite real estate agents Joel and Sheila, who stuck in a bit of a rut until Sheila starts undergoing some changes that leave her craving human flesh. But while Sheila is different from the woman Joel married, the two are committed to making their marriage work, even if that means committing various murders to sate Sheila’s new undead desires.

Series creator Victor Fresco serves as showrunner and executive producer. Barrymore and Olyphant also executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. Nancy Juvonen serves as producer. The series is produced by Netflix.

Season 2 launched on March 23. In previewing the season ahead of its launch, Barrymore told Variety: “I think the show is about a married a couple and a marriage that’s constantly getting challenged. And this husband and wife react to that. But I also love the balance. One moment you’re hearing the craziest thing you’ve ever said or heard and the next [it’s] where are our garden hoses and why are they getting stolen? Typical mundane suburban things. We’re also raising a teenage daughter, so there’s a domestic element. It’s all very human and suburban and relatable, and the stakes are crazy. But I think in this world, you need to go to this crazy place for it to be shocking.”