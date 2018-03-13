Sanaa Hamri Inks New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Sanaa Hamri has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, the studio announced Tuesday.

Hamri’s current deal with the studio was set to expire in June. Under her new deal, she will direct and serve as executive producer on the untitled Fox drama pilot from Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love, in which Katie Holmes will star as an FBI agent whose career and reputation are damaged when it’s revealed she had an affair with a prominent general. Hamri will also continue to serve as an executive producer on Fox’s “Empire.” She has previously directed over a dozen episodes of the music drama.

“Sanaa’s an extraordinarily talented director with a deep and unique understanding of pop culture, earned from years of establishing herself in the music video scene as both an editor and director,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th Century Fox Television. “She’s a creative force of nature, able to translate bold material seamlessly to the screen, and is simply one of the most current and relevant directors working in television today. We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with her, continuing her role as executive producer and director on ‘Empire,’ while ensuring that she’ll be able to bring her talent and vision to a variety of other studio projects.”

Hamri’s other directing credits include episodes of hit shows like “Shameless,” “Rectify,” and “Glee.” She has also directed feature films such as “Something New,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2,” and “Just Wright.” She is also a well known music video director, having worked with stars like Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child, and Prince.

She is repped by CAA, manager Larry Kennar, and attorney Patti Felker.

Hamri is one of several producers to set new overall deals with the studio. Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel, Tim Minear and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel all recently signing new pacts as well.