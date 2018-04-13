Samantha Bee Welcomes Power of Women Honorees to Mike Pence’s ‘Personal Hell’

Samantha Bee took her hosting duties to the next level at Variety’s Power of Women event. The “Full Frontal” star stared out with a line directed right at the White House.

“As I look out at this room of hundreds of women, I can’t help but feel inspired and totally safe knowing that this is Mike Pence’s personal hell.”

Bee noted that if Pence was here today he’d probably be walking around asking everyone “Are you my mother?”

“It’s obvious to all of us here that the phrase ‘powerful woman’ is not an oxymoron, it’s a fundamental truth — looking out at the crowd I see table after table of powerful women working diligently to level the playing field,” Bee said. “It’s not just you doing it, Viola Davis.”

The emcee then pushed for better representation in the workplace, calling on those in power. “If you are in a position to hire people, take it from me and hire women! Sometimes you just gotta put your money where your mouth is and do it. They’re incredibly smart, smell like flowers, and you save a fortune because they only cost a fraction of what you pay men.”

She also mentioned the week’s hot topic. “The news cycle moves really quickly. I just need you to know that if the pee tape drops while I’m standing up here talking, I need you to shout at me and I will shut this sh-t down and we’ll throw it up on the big screen. Please dear sweet baby Jesus please make my day.”

On her TBS series “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” she observed: “I help fulfill the quota of late-night shows not hosted by a Jimmy.”

Bee said she loves working with so many women on her show. “Everyone loves our all-you-can-eat tampon bar at lunch.”

Introducing Power of Women honorees Alicia Keys, Margaret Atwood, Tina Fey, Emily Blunt and Tarana Burke, the host called attention to Burke remarking that the activist needs no introduction in this room.

“She strung together two words that are changing the world,” said Bee. And then offered the founder of the Me Too movement a sardonic gift: a coat made of Tony Robbins’ pelt.

Watch the full speech above.

