Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ Visits Puerto Rico for One-Hour Special

Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” will devote an extra-long show to the plight of Puerto Rico.

The often scathing humor program intends to shine a light on some of the issues on the island, which has been hurt severely by Hurricane Maria in September of last year. “Full Frontal,” which normally takes up a half-hour spot on TBS, intends to devote 60 minutes to the subject following a visit by staff to the U.S. territory on March 28. Bee announced the special during Wednesday’s broadcast but offered few other details.

Bee and her producers have made travelling abroad a regular feature of the program, and the comedienne has said many times the show’s “field pieces” are very important to her and remain an essential part of the series. Traveling “is a critical piece of the show that I would never want to do without,” Bee told Variety in August of last year, and a reason why she would not want to do a daily program. “It would really deprive me of the opportunity to go places and do field pieces and learn about the world. It’s a nice opportunity to go places and travel on someone else’s dime. I’m only half kidding.” she added.

Since “Full Frontal” launched in 2016, Bee has visited Iraq, Russia and Jordan.

The hour-long special will be the first expanded edition of the show since Bee and her producers held a parody counterpart to the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner last year.

Bee’s TBS colleague, Conan O’Brien, is set to air this weekend a special based on a recent trip his show made to Haiti.