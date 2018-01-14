Sam Rockwell Drops Surprise ‘F-Bomb’ on ‘SNL’

Actor Sam Rockwell ensured his debut as host on “Saturday Night Live” was memorable by letting loose with an accidental and unexpected “f-bomb” – the first time such an incident has occurred since NBC began airing the program live across the nation , putting it on in primetime in some parts of the country.

Viewers in New York heard the epithet clearly in the first half hour of the January 13th broadcast, during a sketch in which Rockwell played a science teacher on a spoof of a PBS kids program. Cast members Cecily Strong and Mikey Day seemed surprised, but kept the action going. Some people watching the show in Los Angeles and Las Vegas reported on Twitter that NBC bleeped out the profanity, and Rick Ludwin, a former longtime head of NBC’s late-night programming, said on the social-media outlet that the network delays its west coast feed by a few seconds. NBC has broadcast “SNL”  live across the nation since mid-Spring.

An “SNL” spokeswoman said producers declined to comment on the incident.

More to come….

