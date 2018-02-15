Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series Casts Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez

The upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch series at Netflix has cast Chance Perdomo and Michelle Gomez as series regulars, Variety has learned.

Gomez will play Mary Wardell, Sabrina’s favorite teacher and mentor at Baxter High. When she is possessed by the Devil’s handmaiden, Madam Satan, Ms. Wardwell turns into a sultry, cunning manipulator, always trying to lure Sabrina down the Path of Night.

Perdomo, in his first American screen credit, will play Ambrose Spellman. Ambrose is Sabrina’s warlock cousin from England. Placed under house-arrest by the Witches Council, Ambrose is forbidden from leaving the funeral home where he lives with the Spellman women. Witty, puckish and pan-sexual, he is one of Sabrina’s partners in crime, always up for mischief.

Gomez is perhaps best known for her time on “Doctor Who,” where she played Missy. She has also appeared in multiple episodes of Fox’s “Gotham” and in shows like “Green Wing” and “The Book Group.” Perdomo is a newcomer, with his first credited onscreen role coming in 2016.

Gomez is repped by Industry Entertainment and the U.K’s Independent Talent Group. Perdomo is repped by Authentic and the UK’s Scott Marshall Partners.

Gomez and Perdomo join previously announced cast members Kiernan Shipka, who will play Sabrina, and Jaz Sinclair, who will play Sabrina’s best friend Rosalind Walker. The untitled series based on the Archie Comics character is headed to Netflix with a 20-episode, two season order. It was originally in development at The CW to serve as a companion series to fellow Archie Comics property “Riverdale.”

The one-hour drama is based on the comic “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. The series is described as being tonally in the vein of horror classics like “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist,” and will see Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, chief creative officer of Archie Comics, will serve as writer and executive producer. Lee Toland Krieger, who has directed multiple episodes of “Riverdale,” will direct and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater–all executive producers on “Riverdale”–will also executive produce. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. TV.