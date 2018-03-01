Ryan Seacrest Gets Support From Kelly Ripa: ‘You Are a Privilege to Work With’

Kelly Ripa offered her “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest a public show of support as he faces accusations of sexual harassment.

“I just want you to know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you,” Ripa told Seacrest on Thursday’s edition of “Live!” “And I am speaking on behalf of all us here. I know what an easy, professional, great person you are and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day. We all do.”

As Variety reported on Monday, Seacrest has been accused of multiple incidents of sexual harassment and assault by Suzie Hardy during the six years that she was his stylist on “E! News.”

Seacrest has repeatedly denied the allegations. He is still set to host the E! red carpet coverage of the Academy Awards this Sunday, as well as ABC’s upcoming revival of “American Idol.”

Hardy worked as Seacrest’s “E! News” personal stylist from 2006 to 2013, during which time she said Seacrest subjected her to consistent unwanted sexual aggression. Hardy accused Seacrest of groping her vagina, grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, and at one point slapping her buttock so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later.

A former “E! News” employee told Variety that he witnessed the latter two incidents.