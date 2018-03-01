You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ryan Seacrest Gets Support From Kelly Ripa: ‘You Are a Privilege to Work With’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are pictured during the production of "Live Kelly" in New York on Thursday, June 9, 2016.Photo: David M. Russell//Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution©2016 Disney ABC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney/ABC Television

Kelly Ripa offered her “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest a public show of support as he faces accusations of sexual harassment.

“I just want you to know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you,” Ripa told Seacrest on Thursday’s edition of “Live!” “And I am speaking on behalf of all us here. I know what an easy, professional, great person you are and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day. We all do.”

As Variety reported on Monday, Seacrest has been accused of multiple incidents of sexual harassment and assault by Suzie Hardy during the six years that she was his stylist on “E! News.”

Seacrest has repeatedly denied the allegations. He is still set to host the E! red carpet coverage of the Academy Awards this Sunday, as well as ABC’s upcoming revival of “American Idol.”

Hardy worked as Seacrest’s “E! News” personal stylist from 2006 to 2013, during which time she said Seacrest subjected her to consistent unwanted sexual aggression. Hardy accused Seacrest of groping her vagina, grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, and at one point slapping her buttock so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later.

A former “E! News” employee told Variety that he witnessed the latter two incidents.

More TV

  • Qurate_Logo

    John Malone's Liberty Interactive, Owner of QVC and HSN, to Rename Itself 'Qurate'

    Kelly Ripa offered her “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest a public show of support as he faces accusations of sexual harassment. “I just want you to know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you,” Ripa told Seacrest on Thursday’s edition of “Live!” “And I am speaking on behalf of all us […]

  • Survivor

    TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Premiere Helps CBS Snap NBC Win Streak

    Kelly Ripa offered her “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest a public show of support as he faces accusations of sexual harassment. “I just want you to know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you,” Ripa told Seacrest on Thursday’s edition of “Live!” “And I am speaking on behalf of all us […]

  • Easterseals Disability Film Challenge founder Nic

    Disability Community Deserves More Visibility in Hollywood (Guest Column)

    Kelly Ripa offered her “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest a public show of support as he faces accusations of sexual harassment. “I just want you to know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you,” Ripa told Seacrest on Thursday’s edition of “Live!” “And I am speaking on behalf of all us […]

  • Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are

    Ryan Seacrest Gets Support From Kelly Ripa: 'You Are a Privilege to Work With'

    Kelly Ripa offered her “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest a public show of support as he faces accusations of sexual harassment. “I just want you to know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you,” Ripa told Seacrest on Thursday’s edition of “Live!” “And I am speaking on behalf of all us […]

  • Paul Feig

    Paul Feig Sets First-Look Pact With Lionsgate TV

    Kelly Ripa offered her “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest a public show of support as he faces accusations of sexual harassment. “I just want you to know that you are a privilege to work with, and I adore you,” Ripa told Seacrest on Thursday’s edition of “Live!” “And I am speaking on behalf of all us […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad