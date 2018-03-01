Ryan Seacrest Accuser’s Attorney Dismisses Host’s Defender: ‘That Is Probative of Nothing’

The attorney for Ryan Seacrest’s former stylist Suzie Hardy has fired back at a statement made by Seacrest’s current makeup artist defending the host.

“I am sure that Ryan can present lots of employees who were not present when the incidents occurred to say they saw nothing,” Howard King of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP told Variety. “That is probative of nothing. Let’s see Ryan (not his representatives) publicly declare that he never touched Suzie’s genitals, never slapped her posterior, and never chased her around in his underwear with an erection. He will never do that.”

In a story published Wednesday by People, Jayson Stacy, who has worked with Seacrest for more than a decade, told the outlet that he did not believe that Seacrest was capable of the sexual harassment and abuse that Hardy has accused him of. “There has never been any ill words spoken to me about him,” Stacy said. “He’s never been mean. With women, there’s so many females that work with us. … I never once heard anyone say that he’s done anything to make them feel uncomfortable — that he’s been mean to them, that they wanted to leave their job because of him.”

Seacrest has denied allegations, detailed in a story published Monday by Variety, that he repeatedly sexually harassed and abused Hardy during the six years that she was his stylist on “E! News.” Responding to Seacrest’s most recent denial on Tuesday, Hardy told Variety that Seacrest “is not the victim, and I refuse to let him victimize me for telling the truth.”

Hardy worked as Seacrest’s “E! News” personal stylist from 2006 to 2013, during which time she said Seacrest subjected her to consistent unwanted sexual aggression. Hardy accused Seacrest of groping her vagina, grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, and at one point, slapping her buttock so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later.

A former “E! News” employee told Variety that he witnessed the latter two incidents.

Seacrest, host of ABC’s “American Idol” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” is scheduled to anchor the red-carpet pre-show at Sunday’s Academy Awards for the E! cable channel. An E! spokesperson told Variety on Wednesday that Seacrest will appear on the carpet as planned.