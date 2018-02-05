You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ben Platt to Star in Netflix Musical Series ‘The Politician’ From Ryan Murphy

Netflix has given a big commitment to a music-driven series from the “Glee” team of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan that is set to star Ben Platt.

The project, first reported by Deadline, is described as a satirical comedy revolving around a wealthy politician from Santa Barbara played by Platt, a Tony winner for “Dear Evan Hansen.” Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow are in talks to join the cast, per Deadline. The series is expected to have musical numbers in every episode.

A rep for Murphy confirmed the two-season deal. Netflix declined to comment.

Murphy, Falchuk, and Brennan were the creators and driving forces behind Fox’s “Glee,” which ran from 2009 to 2015. The trio also collaborated on Fox’s horror-comedy anthology “Scream Queens.”

“Politician” marks the first series regular role for Platt, who shot to stardom thanks to the success of the musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” which scooped up six Tony Awards last June, including best musical and lead actor in a musical for Platt. He logged a guest shot in a recent episode of NBC’s “Will & Grace.”

Paltrow has worked with the Murphy camp in the past as a recurring guest star on “Glee” but she has never taken on a series regular gig. Streisand’s involvement would be a major coup for Murphy if a deal comes together. The famed multi-hyphenate is also expected to direct episodes of “Politician,” per Deadline.

Murphy has another drama series in the works at Netflix, “Ratched,” a drama revolving around the origins story of the fearsome Nurse Ratched from the Ken Kesey-penned novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” Sarah Paulson is on board to star. “Ratched” also has a two-season, 18-episode commitment from Netflix.

