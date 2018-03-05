Ryan Eggold Cast in David Schulner-Peter Horton Medical Drama Pilot

Ryan Eggold has been cast in NBC’s untitled medical-drama pilot from David Schulner and Peter Horton.

Eggold will play Max Hollander in the pilot based on Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir “Twelve Patients: Life & Death at Bellevue Hospital.” Holander is described as driven to the point of exhausting himself and everyone around him, including his wife who recently separated from him. An internist, he has just been hired as medical director at the hospital, which he’s going to restore to its former glory or get kicked out trying.

Schulner will serve as writer and executive producer, with Horton executive producing and directing. Manheimer will produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Horton’s Pico Creek Productions. Both Schulner and Horton are under overall deals at UTV. The project was set up at NBC in September with a put pilot commitment.

Schulner previously created the NBC medical drama “Do No Harm.” His past credits also include “Desperate Housewives,” “Trauma,” and “Emerald City.” Horton is also developing a drama at NBC based on the life of San Francisco cop Karen Lynch. He previously created the NBC drama “American Odyssey.”

Eggold most recently starred as Tom Keen in NBC’s “The Blacklist” ad its spinoff “The Blacklist: Redemption.” Eggold is represented by Gersh.