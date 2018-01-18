Rupert Murdoch Recovering After Suffering Back Injury While Sailing

By
Rebecca Rubin

Staff Writer

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rupert Murdoch
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Rupert Murdoch is recovering at home after suffering a serious back injury. The media mogul was hospitalized after taking a fall while sailing earlier this month, Variety has confirmed.

The 86-year-old head of 21st Century Fox fell and was rushed off the boat by a helicopter, according to Vanity Fair, while vacationing on his son Lachlan’s yacht in the Caribbean earlier in January.

In a short note to senior executives, Murdoch said he would be working from home for a few weeks.

“I hope you all are having a great start to 2018. I suspect it has been better than mine,” he wrote late last week, noting he “suffered a painful back injury” as the result of a sailing accident. “While I am well on the road to recovery, I have to work from home for some weeks.” He told executives they could expect to hear from them via phone, email, and text.

A spokesman for 21st Century Fox declined to comment on Murdoch’s condition.

Murdoch, who also has a hand in running Fox News Channel, is in the midst of selling his media empire’s film and television assets to Disney for $52.4 billion in a historic merger. He is also the executive chairman of News Corp., the publishing side of the Murdoch business that was split off from entertainment and media operation in 2013. His sons, James and Lachlan, are 21st Century Fox’s CEO and executive chairman, respectively.

In 2000, Murdoch was diagnosed with prostate cancer, from which he has fully recovered.

More TV

  • Arrow

    'Arrow': Echo Kellum Teases the New Team Arrow in Midseason Premiere

    Rupert Murdoch is recovering at home after suffering a serious back injury. The media mogul was hospitalized after taking a fall while sailing earlier this month, Variety has confirmed. The 86-year-old head of 21st Century Fox fell and was rushed off the boat by a helicopter, according to Vanity Fair, while vacationing on his son […]

  • The CW Logo

    CW Beefs Up Development Team Under Gaye Hirsch With Two Promotions, New Hire

    Rupert Murdoch is recovering at home after suffering a serious back injury. The media mogul was hospitalized after taking a fall while sailing earlier this month, Variety has confirmed. The 86-year-old head of 21st Century Fox fell and was rushed off the boat by a helicopter, according to Vanity Fair, while vacationing on his son […]

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Rupert Murdoch Recovering After Suffering Back Injury While Sailing

    Rupert Murdoch is recovering at home after suffering a serious back injury. The media mogul was hospitalized after taking a fall while sailing earlier this month, Variety has confirmed. The 86-year-old head of 21st Century Fox fell and was rushed off the boat by a helicopter, according to Vanity Fair, while vacationing on his son […]

  • The Walking Dead Season 7 Mid

    Frank Darabont Sues AMC Again in 'Walking Dead' Pay Dispute

    Rupert Murdoch is recovering at home after suffering a serious back injury. The media mogul was hospitalized after taking a fall while sailing earlier this month, Variety has confirmed. The 86-year-old head of 21st Century Fox fell and was rushed off the boat by a helicopter, according to Vanity Fair, while vacationing on his son […]

  • 'Party of Five' Reboot Scores Put

    'Party of Five' Reboot Scores Put Pilot Order at Freeform

    Rupert Murdoch is recovering at home after suffering a serious back injury. The media mogul was hospitalized after taking a fall while sailing earlier this month, Variety has confirmed. The 86-year-old head of 21st Century Fox fell and was rushed off the boat by a helicopter, according to Vanity Fair, while vacationing on his son […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris Talks State of the Union

    Rupert Murdoch is recovering at home after suffering a serious back injury. The media mogul was hospitalized after taking a fall while sailing earlier this month, Variety has confirmed. The 86-year-old head of 21st Century Fox fell and was rushed off the boat by a helicopter, according to Vanity Fair, while vacationing on his son […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad