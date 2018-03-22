10 Questions With RuPaul Ahead of ‘Drag Race’ Season 10

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” heads into its milestone tenth season tonight on VH1.

Coming off of its highest-rated season and two Emmy wins for RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will welcome guest judges including Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Lena Dunham, Billy Eichner, Kumail Nanjiani and Courtney Love this season. Along with RuPaul, returning judges are Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

In celebration of Season 10, Variety played 10 questions with the man behind the drag queen hit — host and executive producer, RuPaul…

1. First job in LA:

“Nothing happened for me when I got to LA. I think I may have go-go danced at a few clubs, but I am telling you, I literally was sleeping on my sister’s couch without a penny. I did perform on ‘The Gong Show’ — I did not win. They probably paid a small fee, and this was in 1988.”

2. Worst career moment:

“I was talked into doing a mini tour with Brigitte Nielsen in ’03. We did several records together and I think only one came out, but after we did this tour of Spain, I was ready to retire forever.”

3. Best career moment:

“The Walk of Fame. Honestly. I can’t tell you how excited I am for this. For me, it’s the absolute pinnacle.”

4. Dream job in the biz:

“My dream job would be to be the CEO of an updated version of the Andy Warhol factory.”

5. Dream job outside of the biz:

“I’d be a teacher. I would probably teach history and teach young people how to navigate life on this planet, based on what other people have done in the past.”

6. If you could have anyone’s jobs for a day, who would that be?

“Oprah’s job because she really is running the modern-day Andy Warhol factory — she runs a magazine, does television, gets to act, gets to influence people, and is also a teacher. Of course, Judge Judy would be a close second.”

7. Biggest misconception about yourself:

“That’s a good question, but I really don’t know what people are thinking. Even after this election, I ask myself, ‘What are people thinking?!’ So meanwhile, what do I think people think of me? I have no idea. I really don’t. And I don’t really care because people are f–king crazy.”

8. Do you prefer being in drag or no drag?

“I think of it all as being in drag, but once I got famous, drag became a job. When you do drag and you’re not famous, you get to have so much fun — and not just naughty fun, but you get to experience all these aspects of your own personality that you may not have been aware of. And that’s true for men and women.”

9. What career goals do you still have for yourself?

“I want to uncover some of the emotional restraints that I have put in place, in terms of being in front of the camera. With my acting, I have always done a certain type of acting, delivering punch lines. But I’d actually like to access some of the darkness and some of the emotional vulnerability on camera. There are some projects coming up where I will be called on to do that and it’s scaring the hell out of me, but I have a feeling I’m going to do it. The fear is actually that if I access that, will I ever be able to get back from that.”

10. How many more seasons of “Drag Race” would you like to do?“I’d like to do 15 more seasons.”