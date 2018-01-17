‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producers to Develop Comedy Film, Announce ‘Drag Race Thailand’

World of Wonder, which produces the acclaimed series “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has announced that they are developing a comedy feature film.

Titled “Drag Queens on a Plane,” the film would star RuPaul. On the maiden voyage of Glamazonian Airways, RuPaul has packed the flight with drag’s finest. But some evil trolls who don’t believe in loving yourself are on board and will do their damnedest to bring the plane down.

In addition to the new scripted project, World of Wonder has also set “Drag Race Thailand,” a “Drag Race” format extension with a new set of judges and queens. The debut season is hosted by fashion stylist Art-Araya In-dra. The show, which recently went into production, will air on LINE TV and is produced locally by Kantana Group.

“We have seen an overwhelming global demand for scripted and unscripted content illuminating the stories within drag culture,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “What was previously thought of as niche is now undeniably mainstream. World of Wonder will continue to bring meaningful, fabulous, filled-with-love entertainment to fans both on screen and off.”

World of Wonder also plans to bring its popular convention, RuPaul’s DragCon, to international territories in 2019. The convention welcomed over 80,000 attendees in Los Angeles and New York City in 2017. The next DragCon will be held in Los Angeles on May 11-13, 2018.