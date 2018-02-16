You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Leaker Sued for Copyright Infringement

Gene Maddaus

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
CREDIT: Courtesy of Logo

The producers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” sued an anonymous leaker on Thursday who has been giving away spoilers from the show on social media.

World of Wonder Productions is seeking to unmask the person behind “RealityTVLeaks,” who operates accounts on Instagram and Twitter. According to the suit, the account-holder has obtained video of the show before it airs, and posts clips and still images on Reddit, as well as on social media.

The images reveal the contestants’ outfits, and the account sometimes gives away which contestant will be eliminated.

World of Wonder has issued takedown notices for copyright violation, but the user set their Instagram account to “private” to make the infringement harder to track, the suit states. Last week, Instagram apparently suspended the account.

When asked to explain the spoilers in a Reddit discussion, RealityTVLeaks answered, “I’ll be here every Thursday with bomb leaks to keep ya quenched until the episode lol.”

World of Wonder argues that the leaks are cutting into the value of the show for viewers by giving away the ending.

“Defendants have made clear that they intend to continue to upload and disseminate infringing content prior to the airing of each new episode of ‘All Stars,'” the suit states.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

