RuPaul to Star in Netflix Comedy Series

RuPaul
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has ordered a new comedy series starring RuPaul Charles titled “AJ and the Queen.”

RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better. Oh, and RuPaul performs a killer musical number in every drag club.

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season. RuPaul will also write and executive produce with Michael Patrick King also serving as writer and executive producer. King’s MPK Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

King previously co-created the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” and was a writer and executive producer on “Sex and the City.” He also wrote and produced the film “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2.”

RuPaul rose to fame in the New York club scene. He skyrocketed to fame with the release of the dance track “Supermodel (You Better Work).” The song and music video became a major hit on MTV, leading RuPaul to sign a contract with MAC Cosmetics, making him the first drag queen supermodel. He is best known for hosting “The RuPaul Show” on VH1 and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its spinoffs for both Logo and VH1.

Hulu is also developing a series based on the life of RuPaul with J.J. Abrams serving as executive producer.

