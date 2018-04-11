Royal Wedding Roundup: What to Watch Ahead of the Nuptials

With the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expected to draw all eyes to Windsor Castle on May 19, networks are joining on the celebration with a number of specials.

Featuring friends and family of the couple, royal experts and behind-the-scenes footage, the pieces will air the days leading up to the wedding. Check out what royal wedding specials are on the schedule below:

Meghan Markle: An American Princess (May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Fox) Piers Morgan will host the special, which will examine Markle’s life before Harry, and how both her career as an actress and passion for activism could help shape her role as a member of the royal family. Special guests will include Markle’s half-sister Samantha, Harry’s biographer, Katie Nicholl, and Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (May 13 at 8 p.m., Lifetime) For a more fictional take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, Lifetime is airing a TV movie based on the two ahead of the wedding. Parisa Fitz-Henley as stars as Meghan and Murray Fraser as Harry, with Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell) and Prince William (Burgess Abernethy) also making appearances.

Royal Wedding Watch (May 14-17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, May 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, PBS) PBS will air a weeklong series of specials in anticipation for the royal wedding, hosted by Meredith Vieira and British TV presenter Matt Baker. The two will be joined by experts, commentators and specials guests who will dive into the the history and tradition of the nuptials, combined with the influence from the modern couple. PBS will also air a live broadcast of the wedding on May 19.

Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan (May 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC) Days ahead of the wedding, “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will take viewers to London to reveal exclusives on the royal romance and what to expect from the ceremony. The hour-long special will feature interviews with close friends of the couple, along with experts from the fashion, sports and entertainment worlds.