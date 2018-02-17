‘Roswell’ Reboot Pilot Casts ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Jeanine Mason in Lead Role

Jeanine Mason has been cast in the lead role upcoming “Roswell” reboot pilot at The CWVariety has confirmed.

The untitled “Roswell” project would follow Liz Ortecho (Mason), the daughter of undocumented immigrantswho reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico. There she discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

Mason is perhaps best known for winning Season 5 of “So You Think You Can Dance” on Fox. She currently appears in the recurring role of Dr. Sam Bello on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” and has previously appeared on shows like “Of Kings and Prophets,” “Criminal Minds,” “Major Crimes,” and “You’re the Worst.”

She is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Like the original series, this “Roswell” project would be based on the “Roswell High” book series by Melinda Metz. Carina Adly MacKenzie will write and executive produce. Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin Television will executive produce, with Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown also executive producing. Brown was previously an executive producer on the original series. Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

