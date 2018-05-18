‘Roseanne’ Co-Showrunner Whitney Cummings to Exit Ahead of Season 11

Whitney Cummings
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Whitney Cummings will not be returning as co-showrunner of “Roseanne,” Variety has confirmed.

Cummings’ co-showrunner Bruce Helford broke the news during a conference call with reporters on Friday morning, saying Cummings would not be back for the show’s second revival season and its eleventh overall.

The show scored an early renewal back in March. Cummings was an executive producer on the first revival season along with series stars Roseanne Barr and Sarah Gilbert as well as Tom Werner, Helford, and Tony Hernandez.

