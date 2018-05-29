‘Roseanne’s’ Wanda Sykes Leaving After Star’s ‘Ape’ Comment

Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” says she will not be returning to the ABC show’s second revival season after star Roseanne Barr made an offensive comment about one of former President Barack Obama’s senior advisers.

Barr apologized on Tuesday for calling former White House aide Valerie Jarrett the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes” in response to a social media conspiracy theory about Obama. Jarrett, an African-American, was born in Iran to American parents. When users said Barr’s comment appeared to be racist, she retorted, “Muslims r NOT a race.”

Muslims r NOT a race. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr immediately received backlash for what she alleges was a “joke.” “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste,” Barr wrote on Twitter. Barr also said she was leaving the social media platform.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Earlier in May, “Roseanne” co-showrunner Whitney Cummings announced she would be exiting the show ahead of the second revival season and 11th overall. Cummings was an executive producer on the first revival season, along with series stars Barr and Sarah Gilbert as well as Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, and Tony Hernandez.

ABC has not responded to Variety’s request for comment.

