‘Roseanne’s’ Wanda Sykes Leaving After Star’s ‘Ape’ Comment

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wanda Sykes29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” says she will not be returning to the ABC show’s second revival season after star Roseanne Barr made an offensive comment about one of former President Barack Obama’s senior advisers.

Barr apologized on Tuesday for calling former White House aide Valerie Jarrett the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes” in response to a social media conspiracy theory about Obama. Jarrett, an African-American, was born in Iran to American parents. When users said Barr’s comment appeared to be racist, she retorted, “Muslims r NOT a race.”

Barr immediately received backlash for what she alleges was a “joke.” “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste,” Barr wrote on Twitter. Barr also said she was leaving the social media platform.

Earlier in May, “Roseanne” co-showrunner Whitney Cummings announced she would be exiting the show ahead of the second revival season and 11th overall. Cummings was an executive producer on the first revival season, along with series stars Barr and Sarah Gilbert as well as Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, and Tony Hernandez.

ABC has not responded to Variety’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More TV

  • Wanda Sykes29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,

    'Roseanne's' Wanda Sykes Leaving After Star's 'Ape' Comment

    Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” says she will not be returning to the ABC show’s second revival season after star Roseanne Barr made an offensive comment about one of former President Barack Obama’s senior advisers. I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018 Barr apologized on Tuesday […]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1401" -

    TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Season 14 at Premiere Low, Stanley Cup Finals Opener Steady

    Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” says she will not be returning to the ABC show’s second revival season after star Roseanne Barr made an offensive comment about one of former President Barack Obama’s senior advisers. I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018 Barr apologized on Tuesday […]

  • Number 9 Films Hires Claudia Yusef

    Number 9 Films Hires Claudia Yusef to Head Development

    Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” says she will not be returning to the ABC show’s second revival season after star Roseanne Barr made an offensive comment about one of former President Barack Obama’s senior advisers. I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018 Barr apologized on Tuesday […]

  • CBS Viacom Merger Les Moonves Shari

    Shari Redstone's National Amusements Fires Back at Leslie Moonves, CBS Board in Lawsuit

    Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” says she will not be returning to the ABC show’s second revival season after star Roseanne Barr made an offensive comment about one of former President Barack Obama’s senior advisers. I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018 Barr apologized on Tuesday […]

  • Les Moonves CBS Viacom Cover Story

    Leslie Moonves Stands His Ground -- for CBS and His Legacy

    Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on “Roseanne,” says she will not be returning to the ABC show’s second revival season after star Roseanne Barr made an offensive comment about one of former President Barack Obama’s senior advisers. I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018 Barr apologized on Tuesday […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad