TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Season Finale Dips, ‘The Middle’ Series Finale Rises

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
ROSEANNE - "Knee Deep" - Roseanne's knee gets worse so Dan is forced to a make an important work decision; but when a major storm hits Lanford, their fortunes change for the better. Later, Darlene realizes she has to go back to her first passion . writing, on the ninth episode and season finale of the revival of "Roseanne," TUESDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Adam Rose)ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN
CREDIT: ABC

The season finale of “Roseanne” was off slightly in the Tuesday overnight ratings compared to last week, while the one-hour series finale of “The Middle” hit the show’s best numbers in weeks.

Airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Roseanne” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is off by a few percentage points from the 2.6 and 10.7 million the show drew last week. This week’s episode was also the lowest-rated and least-watched episode of “Roseanne” this season, but nevertheless it was still far and away the top show of the night in the demo.

“The Middle” averaged a 1.7 rating and 7.1 million viewers. Those are the best numbers the show has drawn since April, as well as an improvement of 42% in the demo and 34% in total viewers compared to last season’s finale.

The season finale of “Splitting Up Together” (1.0, 4.1 million) ticked up in total viewers, while the season finale of “For the People” (0.5, 2.5 million) spiked in viewers.

On NBC, the season finale of “The Voice” (1.5, 8.7 million) was up slightly from last week’s Tuesday episode. However, this season’s finale was the lowest-rated in series history.

Fox aired only the movie “Hancock.”

More to come…

More TV

  • ROSEANNE - "Knee Deep" - Roseanne's

    TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Season Finale Dips, 'The Middle' Series Finale Rises

    The season finale of “Roseanne” was off slightly in the Tuesday overnight ratings compared to last week, while the one-hour series finale of “The Middle” hit the show’s best numbers in weeks. Airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Roseanne” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is off by a […]

  • Matt Groening Netflix Series 'Disenchantment' Sets

    Matt Groening Netflix Series 'Disenchantment' Sets Premiere Date

    The season finale of “Roseanne” was off slightly in the Tuesday overnight ratings compared to last week, while the one-hour series finale of “The Middle” hit the show’s best numbers in weeks. Airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Roseanne” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is off by a […]

  • Blake Shelton performs at the CMA

    Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton to Perform at CMT Music Awards

    The season finale of “Roseanne” was off slightly in the Tuesday overnight ratings compared to last week, while the one-hour series finale of “The Middle” hit the show’s best numbers in weeks. Airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Roseanne” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is off by a […]

  • UFC

    ESPN Adds Fights to UFC TV Rights Deal, Reaching $1.5 Billion Value (EXCLUSIVE)

    The season finale of “Roseanne” was off slightly in the Tuesday overnight ratings compared to last week, while the one-hour series finale of “The Middle” hit the show’s best numbers in weeks. Airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Roseanne” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is off by a […]

  • White Famous' TV show premiere

    TV News Roundup: Jamie Foxx Returns to Host BET Awards

    The season finale of “Roseanne” was off slightly in the Tuesday overnight ratings compared to last week, while the one-hour series finale of “The Middle” hit the show’s best numbers in weeks. Airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Roseanne” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is off by a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad