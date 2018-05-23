TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Season Finale Dips, ‘The Middle’ Series Finale Rises

The season finale of “Roseanne” was off slightly in the Tuesday overnight ratings compared to last week, while the one-hour series finale of “The Middle” hit the show’s best numbers in weeks.

Airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Roseanne” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. That is off by a few percentage points from the 2.6 and 10.7 million the show drew last week. This week’s episode was also the lowest-rated and least-watched episode of “Roseanne” this season, but nevertheless it was still far and away the top show of the night in the demo.

“The Middle” averaged a 1.7 rating and 7.1 million viewers. Those are the best numbers the show has drawn since April, as well as an improvement of 42% in the demo and 34% in total viewers compared to last season’s finale.

The season finale of “Splitting Up Together” (1.0, 4.1 million) ticked up in total viewers, while the season finale of “For the People” (0.5, 2.5 million) spiked in viewers.

On NBC, the season finale of “The Voice” (1.5, 8.7 million) was up slightly from last week’s Tuesday episode. However, this season’s finale was the lowest-rated in series history.

Fox aired only the movie “Hancock.”

More to come…