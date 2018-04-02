‘Roseanne’ Revival Premiere Sets Delayed Viewing Record

The premiere of the revival of “Roseanne” keeps getting bigger for ABC.

According to Nielsen data, the show scored the biggest total viewer lift for any telecast on any network after three days of delayed viewing. In Live+3, “Roseanne” added 6.6 million viewers, beating the previous record of 5.9 million held by the series premiere of fellow ABC show “How to Get Away With Murder.” That brings “Roseanne’s” total haul after three days to 25 million viewers.

In addition, the premiere also added 2.1 ratings points in adults 18-49 in Live+3, rising to a staggering 7.3 rating in that measure. That is the best lift for any comedy premiere and the best increase for a broadcast comedy since “Big Bang Theory’s” Dec. 17, 2015 telecast.

ABC opted to renew the revival of “Roseanne” for another season just three days after it premiered last week. The show returned to TV 21 years after ending its initial nine-season run on ABC with a 5.2 rating and 18.4 million viewers in Live+Same Day.

Those numbers out-distanced the ratings for the original series finale in 1997. They also were the best for any scripted broadcast program this season — with the exception of the episode of NBC’s “This Is Us” that immediately followed the Super Bowl. “Roseanne” well outperformed other freshman comedy debuts this season. NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace” drew a 3.0 and 10.2 million viewers for its premiere, while the launch of “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon” drew a 3.8 and 17.2 million viewers.