TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Loses to ‘NCIS’ in Total Viewers, Drops 26 Percent in Key Demo

“Roseanne” was once again the top show of Tuesday night by a wide margin in the key demo, but fell to CBS’ “NCIS” in total viewers.

Airing at 8 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers. “NCIS” pulled in a 1.2 in the demo and 12.1 million viewers, marking the first time “Roseanne” has been beaten in either measure since its premiere in late March.

Furthermore, “Roseanne” was down by approximately 26% in the demo and 23% in total viewers compared to its last original episode on April 17. The revival of the ABC series was bound to come down to earth at some point, and it has plenty of room to fall before anyone need be concerned.

Later on ABC, “The Middle” (1.5, 6.1 million) took hits in both measure comparable to “Roseanne.” “Black-ish” (1.2, 4.6 million) was up slightly in total viewers, while “Splitting Up Together” (1.1, 3.9 million) was up slightly in the demo. “For the People” (0.6, 2.2 million) was also up slightly in the demo.

After “NCIS,” “Bull” (1.1, 10.3 million) was even. “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.9, 8.1 million) ticked up in the demo.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.2, 7.5 million) was down by over 20% in both measures from last week. “Rise” (0.7, 3.8 million) was even while “Chicago Med” (0.9, 5.8 million) ticked down in the demo.

More to come…