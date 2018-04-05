‘Roseanne’ Premiere Scores Record-Breaking Live+7 Viewership Lift

The “Roseanne” premiere has set another delayed viewing record.

In the Nielsen Live+7 numbers, the one-hour premiere on March 27 has now risen to 27.3 million viewers, an increase of 8.8 million viewers over the Live+Same Day haul of 18.5 million. That is the largest-ever seven day lift for any show on any network, topping the the previous record of 7.9 million set by the debut of fellow ABC show “The Good Doctor” back in September.

In addition, “Roseanne” rose to an 8.1 rating in adults 18-49, an increase of 2.9 rating points over the Live+Same Day rating of a 5.2. That matches the largest-ever key demo lift for any telecast ever, tying the current record holders of the Nov. 23, 2011 episode of “Modern Family” and the Dec. 17, 2015 episode of “The Big Bang Theory.”

The news comes after “Roseanne” had already set a new record in Live+3, in which the show rose to 25 million viewers and a 7.3 rating.

ABC opted to renew the revival of “Roseanne” for another season just three days after it premiered. The show’s Live+Same Day numbers alone out-distanced the ratings for the original series finale in 1997. They also were the best for any scripted broadcast program this season — with the exception of the episode of NBC’s “This Is Us” that immediately followed the Super Bowl. “Roseanne” well outperformed other freshman comedy debuts this season. NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace” drew a 3.0 and 10.2 million viewers for its premiere, while the launch of “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon” drew a 3.8 and 17.2 million viewers.