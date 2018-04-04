TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Draws 15.2 Million Viewers in Week 2

ABC’s revival of “Roseanne” slipped double digits from its premiere last week but still dominated broadcast on Tuesday night in the overnight ratings.

“Roseanne” averaged a 3.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.2 million viewers. The first two episodes of “Roseanne,” airing back-to-back last week, stunned industry analysts when they averaged a 5.2 and 18.4 million viewers between them. That means this week’s episode was down 25% in the demo and 17% in total viewers. However, only one episode aired this week and it was always likely that it would see some kind of decline.

