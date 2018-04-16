You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Premiere Handily Tops Competition

ROSEANNE - Iconic comedy series ÒRoseanneÓ returns to The ABC Television Network on Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EDT, with nine new episodes featuring the complete original cast - Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role. New cast joining the one-of-a-kind Conner family includes Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. With fresh stories that tackle todayÕs issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that havenÕt missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of AmericaÕs favorite working-class family. (ABC/Adam Rose)ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN
Unsurprisingly, the premiere of “Roseanne” beat out all its competition in the delayed viewing ratings for week 27 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 26.

As previously reported, the one-hour premiere on March 27 rose to 27.3 million viewers in Live+7, an increase of 8.8 million viewers over the Live+Same Day haul of 18.5 million. That is the largest-ever seven day lift for any show on any network, topping the the previous record of 7.9 million set by the debut of fellow ABC show “The Good Doctor” back in September. In addition, “Roseanne” rose to an 8.1 rating in adults 18-49, an increase of 2.9 rating points over the Live+Same Day rating of a 5.2.

Now, with the full week’s numbers in, it is clear just how badly “Roseanne” beat its broadcast competitors. It’s nearest competition in total viewers was fellow ABC series “The Good Doctor,” which grew by 6.3 million to 15.8 million total. That means “Roseanne” held an advantage of just under 12 million viewers after seven days of playback. In the demo, “The Big Bang Theory” grew by a 1.7 rating to a 4.2, meaning “Roseanne” nearly doubled “Big Bang” in that measure.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
ROSEANNE ABC 03/27/2018 5.2 8.1 +2.9 +56%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 03/29/2018 2.5 4.2 +1.7 +68%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 03/26/2018 1.7 3.3 +1.6 +94%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/29/2018 1.8 3.2 +1.4 +78%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/28/2018 1.4 2.6 +1.2 +86%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 03/29/2018 2.0 3.2 +1.2 +60%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 03/29/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110%
WILL & GRACE NBC 03/29/2018 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111%
SCANDAL ABC 03/29/2018 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113%
S.W.A.T. CBS 03/29/2018 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/28/2018 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82%
EMPIRE FOX 03/28/2018 2.0 2.9 +0.9 +45%
CHICAGO MED NBC 03/27/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90%
STATION 19 ABC 03/29/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67%
SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 03/27/2018 2.1 2.9 +0.8 +38%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 03/30/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/27/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89%
SEAL TEAM CBS 03/28/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89%
NCIS CBS 03/27/2018 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62%
SURVIVOR CBS 03/28/2018 1.7 2.5 +0.8 +47%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/28/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100%
SCORPION CBS 03/26/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88%
BULL CBS 03/27/2018 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64%
FAMILY GUY FOX 04/01/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
THE RESIDENT FOX 03/26/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
ROSEANNE ABC 03/27/2018 18451 27271 +8820 +48%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 03/26/2018 9522 15849 +6327 +66%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 03/29/2018 13268 18169 +4901 +37%
NCIS CBS 03/27/2018 11944 16296 +4352 +36%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 03/30/2018 8435 12664 +4229 +50%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/27/2018 8530 12719 +4189 +49%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 03/29/2018 5423 9539 +4116 +76%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 03/29/2018 11916 15978 +4062 +34%
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/28/2018 3797 7792 +3995 +105%
CHICAGO MED NBC 03/27/2018 5808 9743 +3935 +68%
BULL CBS 03/27/2018 10652 14459 +3807 +36%
S.W.A.T. CBS 03/29/2018 5266 9050 +3784 +72%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/28/2018 6584 10126 +3542 +54%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/29/2018 7155 10664 +3509 +49%
SEAL TEAM CBS 03/28/2018 6477 9693 +3216 +50%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 03/30/2018 7801 10878 +3077 +39%
SCORPION CBS 03/26/2018 4907 7942 +3035 +62%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 04/01/2018 7125 10086 +2961 +42%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/28/2018 5432 8377 +2945 +54%
THE RESIDENT FOX 03/26/2018 4209 7105 +2896 +69%
MADAM SECRETARY CBS 04/01/2018 5752 8626 +2874 +50%
WILL & GRACE NBC 03/29/2018 3726 6459 +2733 +73%
STATION 19 ABC 03/29/2018 5859 8562 +2703 +46%
SCANDAL ABC 03/29/2018 3715 6366 +2651 +71%
EMPIRE FOX 03/28/2018 6220 8664 +2444 +39%

