Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Premiere Handily Tops Competition

Unsurprisingly, the premiere of “Roseanne” beat out all its competition in the delayed viewing ratings for week 27 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 26.
As previously reported, the one-hour premiere on March 27 rose to 27.3 million viewers in Live+7, an increase of 8.8 million viewers over the Live+Same Day haul of 18.5 million. That is the largest-ever seven day lift for any show on any network, topping the the previous record of 7.9 million set by the debut of fellow ABC show “The Good Doctor” back in September. In addition, “Roseanne” rose to an 8.1 rating in adults 18-49, an increase of 2.9 rating points over the Live+Same Day rating of a 5.2.
Now, with the full week’s numbers in, it is clear just how badly “Roseanne” beat its broadcast competitors. It’s nearest competition in total viewers was fellow ABC series “The Good Doctor,” which grew by 6.3 million to 15.8 million total. That means “Roseanne” held an advantage of just under 12 million viewers after seven days of playback. In the demo, “The Big Bang Theory” grew by a 1.7 rating to a 4.2, meaning “Roseanne” nearly doubled “Big Bang” in that measure.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|ROSEANNE
|ABC
|03/27/2018
|5.2
|8.1
|+2.9
|+56%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|03/29/2018
|2.5
|4.2
|+1.7
|+68%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|03/26/2018
|1.7
|3.3
|+1.6
|+94%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|03/29/2018
|1.8
|3.2
|+1.4
|+78%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|03/28/2018
|1.4
|2.6
|+1.2
|+86%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|03/29/2018
|2.0
|3.2
|+1.2
|+60%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|03/29/2018
|1.0
|2.1
|+1.1
|+110%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|03/29/2018
|0.9
|1.9
|+1.0
|+111%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|03/29/2018
|0.8
|1.7
|+0.9
|+113%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|03/29/2018
|0.8
|1.7
|+0.9
|+113%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|03/28/2018
|1.1
|2.0
|+0.9
|+82%
|EMPIRE
|FOX
|03/28/2018
|2.0
|2.9
|+0.9
|+45%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|03/27/2018
|1.0
|1.9
|+0.9
|+90%
|STATION 19
|ABC
|03/29/2018
|1.2
|2.0
|+0.8
|+67%
|SPLITTING UP TOGETHER
|ABC
|03/27/2018
|2.1
|2.9
|+0.8
|+38%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|03/30/2018
|0.9
|1.7
|+0.8
|+89%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|03/27/2018
|0.9
|1.7
|+0.8
|+89%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|03/28/2018
|0.9
|1.7
|+0.8
|+89%
|NCIS
|CBS
|03/27/2018
|1.3
|2.1
|+0.8
|+62%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|03/28/2018
|1.7
|2.5
|+0.8
|+47%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|03/28/2018
|0.7
|1.4
|+0.7
|+100%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|03/26/2018
|0.8
|1.5
|+0.7
|+88%
|BULL
|CBS
|03/27/2018
|1.1
|1.8
|+0.7
|+64%
|FAMILY GUY
|FOX
|04/01/2018
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|03/26/2018
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|ROSEANNE
|ABC
|03/27/2018
|18451
|27271
|+8820
|+48%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|03/26/2018
|9522
|15849
|+6327
|+66%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|03/29/2018
|13268
|18169
|+4901
|+37%
|NCIS
|CBS
|03/27/2018
|11944
|16296
|+4352
|+36%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|03/30/2018
|8435
|12664
|+4229
|+50%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|03/27/2018
|8530
|12719
|+4189
|+49%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|03/29/2018
|5423
|9539
|+4116
|+76%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|03/29/2018
|11916
|15978
|+4062
|+34%
|DESIGNATED SURVIVOR
|ABC
|03/28/2018
|3797
|7792
|+3995
|+105%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|03/27/2018
|5808
|9743
|+3935
|+68%
|BULL
|CBS
|03/27/2018
|10652
|14459
|+3807
|+36%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|03/29/2018
|5266
|9050
|+3784
|+72%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|03/28/2018
|6584
|10126
|+3542
|+54%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|03/29/2018
|7155
|10664
|+3509
|+49%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|03/28/2018
|6477
|9693
|+3216
|+50%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|03/30/2018
|7801
|10878
|+3077
|+39%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|03/26/2018
|4907
|7942
|+3035
|+62%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|04/01/2018
|7125
|10086
|+2961
|+42%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|03/28/2018
|5432
|8377
|+2945
|+54%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|03/26/2018
|4209
|7105
|+2896
|+69%
|MADAM SECRETARY
|CBS
|04/01/2018
|5752
|8626
|+2874
|+50%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|03/29/2018
|3726
|6459
|+2733
|+73%
|STATION 19
|ABC
|03/29/2018
|5859
|8562
|+2703
|+46%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|03/29/2018
|3715
|6366
|+2651
|+71%
|EMPIRE
|FOX
|03/28/2018
|6220
|8664
|+2444
|+39%