Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Premiere Handily Tops Competition

Unsurprisingly, the premiere of “Roseanne” beat out all its competition in the delayed viewing ratings for week 27 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on March 26.

As previously reported, the one-hour premiere on March 27 rose to 27.3 million viewers in Live+7, an increase of 8.8 million viewers over the Live+Same Day haul of 18.5 million. That is the largest-ever seven day lift for any show on any network, topping the the previous record of 7.9 million set by the debut of fellow ABC show “The Good Doctor” back in September. In addition, “Roseanne” rose to an 8.1 rating in adults 18-49, an increase of 2.9 rating points over the Live+Same Day rating of a 5.2.

Now, with the full week’s numbers in, it is clear just how badly “Roseanne” beat its broadcast competitors. It’s nearest competition in total viewers was fellow ABC series “The Good Doctor,” which grew by 6.3 million to 15.8 million total. That means “Roseanne” held an advantage of just under 12 million viewers after seven days of playback. In the demo, “The Big Bang Theory” grew by a 1.7 rating to a 4.2, meaning “Roseanne” nearly doubled “Big Bang” in that measure.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain ROSEANNE ABC 03/27/2018 5.2 8.1 +2.9 +56% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 03/29/2018 2.5 4.2 +1.7 +68% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 03/26/2018 1.7 3.3 +1.6 +94% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/29/2018 1.8 3.2 +1.4 +78% MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/28/2018 1.4 2.6 +1.2 +86% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 03/29/2018 2.0 3.2 +1.2 +60% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 03/29/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% WILL & GRACE NBC 03/29/2018 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% SCANDAL ABC 03/29/2018 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% S.W.A.T. CBS 03/29/2018 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 03/28/2018 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% EMPIRE FOX 03/28/2018 2.0 2.9 +0.9 +45% CHICAGO MED NBC 03/27/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% STATION 19 ABC 03/29/2018 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 03/27/2018 2.1 2.9 +0.8 +38% BLUE BLOODS CBS 03/30/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/27/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% SEAL TEAM CBS 03/28/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% NCIS CBS 03/27/2018 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% SURVIVOR CBS 03/28/2018 1.7 2.5 +0.8 +47% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 03/28/2018 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% SCORPION CBS 03/26/2018 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% BULL CBS 03/27/2018 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% FAMILY GUY FOX 04/01/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% THE RESIDENT FOX 03/26/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers