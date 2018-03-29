Roseanne Barr on Her ‘Friendly Conversation’ With President Trump After Sitcom’s Smash Debut

The long list of people who congratulated Roseanne Barr on the stellar debut of the “Roseanne” revival included a surprise call from the White House.

Barr told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the two had a “private” discussion on Wednesday about the show and the TV biz after the of the show’s eye-popping debut the night before. In the revival of the blue-collar sitcom that aired on ABC from 1988-1997, Barr’s Roseanne Connor is a fervent Trump supporter while other family members are adamantly opposed to the current administration.

Barr told “GMA” she was stunned to pick up the phone and told to hold for the President. She felt it was “very, very sweet of him to congratulate us.” Barr said she’s known Trump for some time.

“We just had a private conversation,” Barr said. “We talked about a lot of things. He’s just happy for me. I’ve known him for many years. He’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years. It was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings. He really understands ratings and how they measure things.”

Barr told “GMA” anchor George Stephanopoulos that she hoped the series will shine a light on the need for more civil discourse among people with different viewpoints on contemporary politics.

“Conflict resolution and agreeing to disagree are important things that I like to feature and talk about,” Barr said. “That’s what we need to do as a country, figure out what we don’t like, talk to each other and discuss how we’re going to get it changed or fixed. … I hope it opens up more civil conversation between people instead of this mudslinging. I really think we need to be more civil.”