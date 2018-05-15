‘Roseanne’ May Move ‘Away From Politics’ in Season 2, ABC President Says

“Roseanne” may not focus on politics going into the second season of the revival, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said.

“I think that they’re going to stay on the path that they were on toward the end of last season, which is away from politics and toward family,“ Dungey said on a conference call Tuesday. The show has drawn both criticism and praise for its depiction of conservative views, most notably reflecting the political leanings of series star and creator Roseanne Barr.

Dungey also addressed the controversy over a joke made on “Roseanne” in an April episode. In the episode, Barr and John Goodman’s characters fall asleep on the couch, with Roseanne saying “we slept from ‘Wheel’ [of Fortune] to [Jimmy] ‘Kimmel.’” Goodman’s Dan responded that they “missed all the shows about black and Asian families,” to which Roseanne retorted “they’re just like us. There, now you’re all caught up.” Many took the joke as a jab at fellow ABC comedies “Black-ish” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”

Dungey said she was“suprrised at the reaction” to the joke. “We thought the writers were tipping their hat” to those other shows, she said.

She also said it was “unclear at the moment” whether additional episodes would be ordered for the new season. ABC has ordered 13 episodes for the fall, up from the 9 the network ordered for the first revival season.

Finally, she said that “Roseanne” and its ratings success had little effect on ABC’s plans for the fall, as the show premiered after the broadcaster had ordered all of their pilots.

