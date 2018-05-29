‘Roseanne’ Meant Big Ad Dollars For ABC – Until, Maybe, it Didn’t

ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne” was one of the most expensive programs for advertisers last season. Had the show continued into the next cycle, it might have grown more costly – for the network airing it.

ABC’s decision to cancel the program in the wake of an offensive tweet from its star comes as the network is, like CBS, Fox, NBC and the rest, in the midst of early “upfront” talks with advertisers. On May 15, ABC couldn’t stop talking about “Roseanne.” “If anyone came to play a drinking game for how many times we mention ‘Roseanne,’ you’re welcome,” said Ben Sherwood, president of the Disney/ABC Television Group, in front of an audience of dozens of media buyers and blue-chip advertisers.

Keeping the show on the schedule, however, could have generated the wrong type of chatter at a time when ABC is competing for its share of the $8.69 billion to $9.55 billion Madison Avenue lavished on primetime broadcast TV last year. In an era when consumers have become more polarized by politics and cultural issues, advertisers have grown skittish about aligning their commercials with controversy. Fox News Channel recently grappled with the fallout from an advertiser defection from its 10 p.m. program, “The Ingraham Angle,” for example, after host Laura Ingraham took a swipe at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg, one of the students who has spoken out about gun control prominently since a February 14th shooting incident at that Parkland, Florida, school left 17 people dead.

“The great appeal of the show was to brands targeting middle America,” noted Ira Berger, who supervises ad buying on broadcast and cable for The Richards Group, an independent Dallas ad agency. He says he expects the cancellation “to hurt ABC to a degree, but it will not be a major hit.”

