Rose McGowan Teams With E! for ‘Citizen Rose’ Docu-Series

E! has greenlit a limited event series from Rose McGowan entitled “Citizen Rose,” the cabler announced Tuesday.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, ‘Brave,’ I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil,” McGowan said in a statement. “I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life.”

“Citizen Rose” is a five-part, “behind-the-scenes” look at her life that explores the world through McGowan’s eyes and “reflects a dramatically changing world,” per the network. The first part, a two-hour documentary special, will air on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8pm on E!, and the subsequent four episodes will follow in the spring.

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president, development and production at E! said in a statement. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”

“Citizen Rose” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam Chazan and Andrea Metz serving as executive producers. McGowan also serves as executive producer.