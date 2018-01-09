Rose McGowan on Upcoming E! Docuseries: ‘It’s Not Always Pretty’

Rose McGowan described the difficulties she faced when preparing to film her upcoming E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

“It’s not always pretty. I have no glam team…My brand is raw and it’s true. And it’s my truth. I am just one of so many. This is my form of volunteer work…I was waiting for someone else for so long you guys, there was just nobody that came.”

McGowan, who has become an outspoken advocate and activist on behalf of victims of sexual assault, also spoke on how she balanced maintaining her privacy with the demands of allowing cameras into her daily life.

“Three years ago when I was preparing for this show…I realized that I could not speak on camera without a script…I had to train myself for the last three years just to speak as me.”

The docuseries will follow McGowan as she preps her memoir/manifesto “Brave” for release and explores a look into all parts of her world — from her art to her “punk brand” of activism and the music she makes to heal after exposing her own personal history of sexual harassment and abuse within the entertainment industry.

McGowan was one of several women who were profiled by the New York Times in their damning report of allegations of sexual assault and harassment against television and film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Citizen Rose” premieres Jan. 30 on E!