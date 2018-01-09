You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rose McGowan on Upcoming E! Docuseries: ‘It’s Not Always Pretty’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rose McGowan
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Rose McGowan described the difficulties she faced when preparing to film her upcoming E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday.

“It’s not always pretty. I have no glam team…My brand is raw and it’s true. And it’s my truth. I am just one of so many. This is my form of volunteer work…I was waiting for someone else for so long you guys, there was just nobody that came.”

McGowan, who has become an outspoken advocate and activist on behalf of victims of sexual assault, also spoke on how she balanced maintaining her privacy with the demands of allowing cameras into her daily life.

“Three years ago when I was preparing for this show…I realized that I could not speak on camera without a script…I had to train myself for the last three years just to speak as me.”

The docuseries will follow McGowan as she preps her memoir/manifesto “Brave” for release and explores a look into all parts of her world — from her art to her “punk brand” of activism and the music she makes to heal after exposing her own personal history of sexual harassment and abuse within the entertainment industry.

McGowan was one of several women who were profiled by the New York Times in their damning report of allegations of sexual assault and harassment against television and film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Citizen Rose” premieres Jan. 30 on E!

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: FX Releases Trailer,

    TV News Roundup: FX Releases Trailer, Premiere Date for Getty Series 'Trust'

    Rose McGowan described the difficulties she faced when preparing to film her upcoming E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. “It’s not always pretty. I have no glam team…My brand is raw and it’s true. And it’s my truth. I am just one of so many. This is […]

  • Fred Gaudelli Al Michaels TCA NBC

    NBC Sports Team Talks Super Bowl National Anthem Protests, NFL Attendance

    Rose McGowan described the difficulties she faced when preparing to film her upcoming E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. “It’s not always pretty. I have no glam team…My brand is raw and it’s true. And it’s my truth. I am just one of so many. This is […]

  • Les Miserables Cast

    David Oyelowo, Dominic West, Lily Collins to Star in BBC's 'Les Misérables' Miniseries

    Rose McGowan described the difficulties she faced when preparing to film her upcoming E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. “It’s not always pretty. I have no glam team…My brand is raw and it’s true. And it’s my truth. I am just one of so many. This is […]

  • Chance Hulu

    Hugh Laurie Drama 'Chance' Canceled by Hulu

    Rose McGowan described the difficulties she faced when preparing to film her upcoming E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. “It’s not always pretty. I have no glam team…My brand is raw and it’s true. And it’s my truth. I am just one of so many. This is […]

  • Rose McGowan

    Rose McGowan on Upcoming E! Docuseries: 'It's Not Always Pretty'

    Rose McGowan described the difficulties she faced when preparing to film her upcoming E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. “It’s not always pretty. I have no glam team…My brand is raw and it’s true. And it’s my truth. I am just one of so many. This is […]

  • Catt SadlerRedspace, LA Auto Show, Pasadena,

    E! Boss Challenges Catt Sadler's Pay Disparity Claims, Citing 'Different Roles'

    Rose McGowan described the difficulties she faced when preparing to film her upcoming E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. “It’s not always pretty. I have no glam team…My brand is raw and it’s true. And it’s my truth. I am just one of so many. This is […]

  • Mudbound

    'Blade Runner,' 'Mudbound,' 'Game of Thrones' Land ASC Cinematography Nominations

    Rose McGowan described the difficulties she faced when preparing to film her upcoming E! docuseries “Citizen Rose” at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. “It’s not always pretty. I have no glam team…My brand is raw and it’s true. And it’s my truth. I am just one of so many. This is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad