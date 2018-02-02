Rose McGowan Cancels Public Appearances After Heated Book Event

Following a verbal altercation with an attendee at her “Brave” reading on Wednesday, Rose McGowan announced that she has canceled upcoming public appearances.

In a series of tweets on Friday, McGowan accused the heckler from the Barnes & Noble event of verbally assaulting her. McGowan also alleged that the woman was a paid actor.

“I am canceling upcoming public appearances because I have given enough. I have given beauty, in return I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes @BNBuzz by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorized by your system,” she tweeted. “And no ONE in that room did anything.”

She specifically called out her publicists, assistants, and managers for not stepping in to stop the woman and labeled them complicit. “The truth is you failed me. Again. And again. And again,” she said.

McGowan also asked for an apology from the other attendees in the room who did not defend her. “I would like an apology from the manager of the Union Square @BNUnionSquareNY and all security people, and the audience who did nothing and let the paid verbal assault of an assaulted woman happen,” she tweeted. “Cool?”

During the heated dispute at the Manhattan Barnes & Noble, a woman stood up from her seat during the Q&A segment to reference comments McGowan made in July 2017 on RuPaul’s “What’s the Tee?” podcast.

“I have a suggestion. Talk about what you said on RuPaul. Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women. We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often. There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks [away]. I have been followed home –,” the woman said before McGowan cut her off.

After some back and forth between the two, the woman was escorted away.

The author then shouted into the microphone, “Don’t label me, sister. Don’t put your labels on me. Don’t you f—ing do that. Do not put your labels on me. I don’t come from your planet. Leave me alone. I do not subscribe to your rules. I do not subscribe to your language. You will not put labels on me or anybody. Step the f— back. What I do for the f—ing world and you should be f—ing grateful. Shut the f— up. Get off my back. What have you done? I know what I’ve done, God dammit.”