Ronan Farrow Signs Deal With HBO

Ronan Farrow has signed an exclusive three-year television deal with HBO.

Under the agreement, Farrow will develop and be featured in a series of investigative documentary specials for the network. They will focus on the abuse of power by individuals and institutions, and will proceed in tandem with ongoing reporting for the New Yorker, which he is joining as a contributing writer. In addition, Farrow will produce and host other topical, newsworthy pieces for HBO’s various platforms, to be announced as they are confirmed.

“Ronan Farrow’s extraordinary, revelatory reporting for the New Yorker has helped to propel a string of other investigations, breakthroughs and overdue conversations,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “His work has contributed to this watershed moment in our culture, and we are excited to provide a platform for this dogged reporter to pursue projects that continue to speak truth to power.”

Farrow said, “Over the course of my television and print investigations in recent years, it’s become clear to me that there’s a new generation of viewers seeking out serious, substantive reporting that takes on powerful interests and attacks systemic unfairness that too often is swept under the rug. There’s an extraordinary team at HBO committed to that kind of journalism, I know HBO is the right home for this work, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Farrow was the journalist who, in late 2017, published an explosive report in the New Yorker documenting a long history of sexual assault and harassment allegations against now-disgraced Hollywood film and television producer Harvey Weinstein.

In addition to his work for the New Yorker, his writing on human rights and international security issues, including coverage of atrocities in Ethiopia’s Ogaden desert and the Darfur region of Sudan, has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and other publications. Farrow is the author of the upcoming “War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence,” to be published in April by W. W. Norton. Prior to his career in journalism, he served as a State Department official in Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Middle East and North Africa. He is a Yale Law School-educated attorney and a member of the New York Bar, and attended Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported this story.