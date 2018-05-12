Ronan Farrow’s New Book to Reportedly Reveal Why NBC Didn’t Run His Weinstein Exposé

Ronan Farrow is working on another exposé. This one will be in the form of a book called “Catch and Kill,” which will expand on his investigation into sexual misconduct in Hollywood as well as reportedly reveal why NBC didn’t publish his bombshell investigative piece on disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein that ultimately ran in The New Yorker.

“Ronan Farrow’s wrenching investigative journalism has given voice to sexual abuse survivors and shaken the conscience of our culture,” Little, Brown publisher Reagan Arthur said in a statement. “But, despite the enormity of the conversation his reporting helped ignite, some of the most astonishing disclosures about what he uncovered are still to come. We’re very proud to be publishing this important book.”

According to CNN, one of the “astonishing disclosures” will involve the story behind Farrow’s interactions with executives at NBC News, where he was originally working on the piece as a freelance correspondent last year.

NBC execs have said that Farrow’s investigation into Weinstein’s alleged abuses was not ready for broadcast at the time, disputing the quality of his reporting.

“We were on that long list of places that chased this thing, tried to nail it, but weren’t ultimately the ones who broke it,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said in October following scrutiny over the network’s handling of the situation. “The notion that we would try to cover for a powerful person is deeply offensive to all of us.”

The New Yorker ultimately ran the article last October, a few days after The New York Times published its own bombshell report on Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. The two publications jointly won this year’s Pulitzer Prize for public service for their exposés.

Farrow has since written multiple bombshell reports for The New Yorker, most recently exposing abuse allegations waged against New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“Catch and Kill” does not yet have a release date.

“It’s been important to me to keep the spotlight focused on the survivors of sexual violence who risked so much to speak to me and other reporters whose work I admire,” Farrow said in a statement on Friday. “I’ve also always said that the questions about the behind-the-scenes mechanics that suppressed these revelations are legitimate — and that, when enough time had passed, and once I had marshalled the evidence needed to tell this story, I would find a way to do so. ‘Catch and Kill’ is that story.”

