Variety to Fete Astro Malaysia Holdings CEO Rohana Rozhan at MipTV

Variety Staff

Dato Rohana Rozhan CEO of Astro Malaysia Holdings
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dato' Rohana Rozhan

Astro Malaysia Holdings CEO Dato’ Rohana Rozhan will be feted with Variety‘s 2018 achievement in international television award, to be presented at the MipTV conference in April.

Rozhan has served as chief executive officer of Astro Malaysia Holdings since 2011. The company has pay TV, digital and radio operations that serve 21 million customers in Malaysia. Before joining Astro, Rozhan spent 10 years as an executive with Unilever group in Asia and the U.K.

Astro has been a pioneer in offering VOD and original content for the Southeast Asia region. Rozhan has spearheaded the company’s growth strategy through diversification of its many satellite- and IPTV-based channel packages and its push into high-end content. Astro Holdings reaches some 71% of households in Malaysia.

Rozhan will receive the award April 9 at a reception held in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes. The MipTV conference runs April 9-12.

Previous recipients of Variety‘s achievement in international television award include Gilles Pelisson of France’s TF1 and Sky group CEO Jeremy Darroch.

